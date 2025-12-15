Kaprizov scored twice on four shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Kaprizov had been limited to three points over his last six outings. The 28-year-old broke out for his first multi-point effort since Nov. 28 versus the Avalanche, helping lead the Wild to their fourth straight win. Kaprizov is up to 20 goals, 37 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 33 outings this season.