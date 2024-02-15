Kaprizov posted a power-play assist, eight shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kaprizov reached 30 assists on the season with his helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Kaprizov has racked up 16 points over his last 11 contests, providing a spark for the Wild's offense since he recovered from an upper-body injury. He's at 50 points (24 on the power play) with 156 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 46 appearances.