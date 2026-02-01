Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Kaprizov's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period. The 28-year-old winger secured his fourth 30-goal campaign in six NHL seasons, and he's not slowing down. He's at 67 points (24 on the power play) with 196 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 56 appearances this season. Kaprizov was stellar in January with 20 points and 54 shots in 15 appearances, and he'll be getting some well-earned rest during the Olympic break.