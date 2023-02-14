Kaprizov scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Kaprizov had the Wild's lone goal of the game at 5:15 of the second period. The 25-year-old reached the 30-goal mark for the second season in a row, and with 29 games left in the campaign, he's got a reasonable chance to match the 47 tallies he posted last year. The winger has added 33 assists, 199 shots on net, a minus-2 rating, 50 hits and 29 PIM through 53 contests overall as the Wild's most dynamic forward.