Kaprizov scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Kaprizov's impressive rookie season continued Thursday as he factored into both of the Wild's goals in regulation. The 23-year-old reached the 30-point mark in just 35 appearances -- he's scoring at a top-50 pace in the league. Kaprizov has added 91 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 10 PIM.