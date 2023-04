Kaprizov (undisclosed) scored a power-play goal in Minnesota's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

It was just Kaprizov's second contest over Minnesota's last 16 games because of injury troubles. Even after missing all that time, Kaprizov's marker Tuesday was his 40th of the season, making this the second straight campaign in which he's reached that milestone. The 25-year-old also has 35 assists, 32 power-play points and 261 shots in 67 appearances in 2022-23.