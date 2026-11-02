Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Kaprizov reached 500 career NHL points with his league-leading 15th goal of the season, becoming the second Wild player to reach the milestone. He did it in 413 games, tying Evgeni Malkin for the fourth-fastest mark among active players. Records aside, Kaprizov remains one of the best fantasy options regardless of the format due to his scoring ability and overall involvement as a key player for Minnesota. In addition to scoring 15 goals and tallying 25 points in just 16 games, Kaprizov is also averaging 3.3 shots on goal per game.