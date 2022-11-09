Kaprizov was given a match penalty after cross-checking the Kings' Drew Doughty in Tuesday's game, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov was frustrated with Doughty after a battle along the boards. The play was reviewed and determined to be a match penalty, which means Kaprizov will automatically have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety. That hearing will likely be conducted prior to Wednesday's game versus the Ducks -- if a suspension is given, the Wild will be missing one of their best players for that contest.