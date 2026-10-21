Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kaprizov continued his outstanding start to the season, scoring his league-leading 11th goal while collecting his sixth assist. With 17 points in 10 games and firmly entrenched as Minnesota's primary offensive threat, the Russian winger remains one of the top fantasy assets across all formats. As if the elite numbers weren't enough, Kaprizov has also been remarkably consistent, and this two-point performance extended his point streak to seven games, notching 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in that span.