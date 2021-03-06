Kaprizov notched two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kaprizov set up tallies by Mats Zuccarello and Nick Bjugstad in the first period of Friday's win. The pair of assists accounted for Kaprizov's fifth multi-point effort of the year. The Russian winger has six tallies, 13 helpers, 43 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 21 appearances.