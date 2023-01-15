Kaprizov logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kaprizov set up a Mats Zuccarello tally to open the scoring in the second period. Later in the game, it appears Kaprizov had his 100th NHL goal, but it was overturned for offside. Nonetheless, the star winger has points in five of six outings in January (five goals, two assists), and he's up to 52 points (21 on the power play), 168 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-1 rating through 42 contests this season.