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Kaprizov (rest) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Kaprizov will miss a second straight game. He ends the regular season at 45 goals, 89 points and 268 shots on net over 78 appearances. He'll be refreshed for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Stars.

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