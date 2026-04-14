Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Resting again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov (rest) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Kaprizov will miss a second straight game. He ends the regular season at 45 goals, 89 points and 268 shots on net over 78 appearances. He'll be refreshed for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Stars.
More News
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Resting against Blues•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Scores two PP goals Thursday•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Posts hat trick, GWG on Sunday•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Tallies 40th goal of season•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Returning to lineup•