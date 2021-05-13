Kaprizov (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Kaprizov has certainly earned a day off after piling up 27 goals and 51 points as a rookie this season. That's good enough to make him the Wild's leading scorer. The 24-year-old winger should be ready to go in a top-six role once the postseason gets underway.
