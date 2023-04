Kaprizov skated on his own Monday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury March 8 against Winnipeg, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear at this time if Kaprizov will be ready to return to the lineup before the start of the playoffs. According to The Athletic, the Wild hope he can play in the final week of the regular season. Kaprizov leads Minnesota in 2022-23 with 39 goals and 74 points through 65 games.