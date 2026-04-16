Kaprizov (rest) was on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for Thursday's practice, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov was given the Wild's last two games off in order to rest up for a postseason run. In his last seven outings, the Russian winger has found the back of the net seven times, including a pair of goals against the Stars on April 9. He'll need to continue to produce at that level in order to get Minnesota past Dallas in its first-round series.