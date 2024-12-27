Kaprizov (lower body) did not travel with the Wild to Dallas on Friday and will not be in the lineup.

Kaprizov will miss his second game of the season. He is having a sensational year with 23 goals and 50 points in 34 contests. The Wild hope they will get him back Sunday at home versus Ottawa. Look for Matt Boldy to take his spot on the top line, alongside Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello.