Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout victory over the Stars.

Kaprivoz opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the first period. He would also score in the shootout en route to the Minnesota victory. With Sunday's goal, Kaprizov has now scored in six consecutive games while extending his point streak to 12 contests. The 25-year-old winger has eight goals and 11 assists over the span of his streak. He's up to 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) through 24 games this season.