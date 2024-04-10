Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kaprizov got the Wild on the board midway through the first period, sliding a loose puck past Alexandar Georgiev on the power play to cut the deficit to 2-1. The 26-year-old Kaprizov now has goals in three straight games, totaling five tallies in that span. He's up to 90 points (42 goals, 48 assists) through 71 games this season.