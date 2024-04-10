Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Kaprizov got the Wild on the board midway through the first period, sliding a loose puck past Alexandar Georgiev on the power play to cut the deficit to 2-1. The 26-year-old Kaprizov now has goals in three straight games, totaling five tallies in that span. He's up to 90 points (42 goals, 48 assists) through 71 games this season.
More News
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Collects three points Sunday•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Just one goal shy of 40•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Two helpers against St. Louis•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Scoring streak to seven games•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Pots goal in win•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Three more points Tuesday•