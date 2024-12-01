Kaprizov notched a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Kaprizov scored the goal that would force overtime midway through the second period, and he participated in the build-up that led to the game-winning strike, courtesy of captain Jared Spurgeon. Kaprizov has been one of the most productive forwards in the NHL this season and is delivering absolutely elite numbers across the board. Through 23 games, the 27-year-old Russian has 15 goals and 38 points. He seems on pace to record at least 40 goals for the fourth consecutive year, as well as eclipsing the 100-point plateau for the third time in that stretch.