Kaprizov tallied twice on nine shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Kaprizov has recorded three multi-goal efforts over his last seven contests. The 25-year-old struck 44 seconds into the first period and added the game-winner in the second to secure this low-scoring win. He's up to 39 goals and 73 points through 62 appearances this season, and six of his tallies have been game-winners. Kaprizov also has 242 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-5 rating.