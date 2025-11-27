Kaprizov scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Kaprizov extended his point streak to five games with this goal, and as has been the case all season long, he comes through right when the team has needed him the most. This time, his wrister at the 1:38 mark of overtime allowed the Wild to extend their point streak to nine games. Kaprizov has four goals and two assists during his ongoing point streak, and he's up to 14 goals and 28 total points on the season. If he stays healthy, he looks on pace to surpass the 90-point threshold for the third time in the last five seasons.