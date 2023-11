Kaprizov supplied a goal in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Kaprizov brought an end to his three-game scoring drought and his five-game goal slump. He's up to three markers and 10 points in 10 outings this season. Kaprizov entered Thursday's action with a 5.4 shooting percentage, which was well below his career average of 15.6, so he was due for a goal, and it's entirely plausible that tally will mark the start of a hot stretch.