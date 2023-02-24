Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Columbus.
Kaprizov extended Minnesota's lead to two midway through the first period, beating Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot on an odd-man rush. Kaprizov has logged four points in his last three games, tallying three goals and an assist. He's up to 34 goals and 34 assists through 58 games this season.
