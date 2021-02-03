Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kaprizov got the Wild on the board at 13:05 of the second period, but that was all they could muster against Philipp Grubauer. It was the third goal of the season for Kaprizov, who is up to nine points, a plus-4 rating and 17 shots on goal through 11 contests. Fantasy managers who took a chance on the highly-hyped Russian winger should be pleased with his scoring production so far, as he should remain in the Calder Trophy conversation throughout the season.