Kaprizov scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Kaprizov accounted for all of Minnesota's offense, scoring twice in the first period to erase separate one-goal deficits. The Russian winger finished with a plus-2 rating and has been particularly productive recently, collecting five goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. Kaprizov now has eight goals this season, leading the NHL in that category, and remains an elite fantasy option despite Minnesota's disappointing result.

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