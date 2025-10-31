Kaprizov scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Kaprizov opened the scoring for Minnesota at the 10:16 mark of the first period with a tip-in, but that would be all the offense Minnesota would account for in the game. Kaprizov has been producing at an elite level after signing a mega extension in the offseason and is up to seven goals and 16 points through his first 12 games. He's also riding a four-game point streak with two goals and four helpers in that span.