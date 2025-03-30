Kaprizov (lower body) practiced Sunday and has an appointment scheduled with his doctor, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Kaprizov has missed the last 24 games and remains week-to-week, but his checkup could provide a better timeline for a potential return to the lineup. The 33-year-old forward will travel with the Wild on the team's three-game road trip, which begins Monday against New Jersey, but he likely won't be available to play. Kaprizov has registered 23 goals, 52 points and 128 shots on net in 37 appearances this season.