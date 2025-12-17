Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

The goal was Kaprizov's 70th career power-play tally, setting a franchise record for the Wild by breaking a tie with Zach Parise. This was Kaprizov's first goal on the power play since Nov. 26. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 21 goals, 38 points, 113 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 34 contests this season. Kaprizov's quiet stretch in early December has taken him off a 100-point pace for the year, but he's still among the most productive forwards in the league.