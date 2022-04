Kaprizov scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

His goal was his 43rd of the season, which passed Eric Staal (2017-18) and Marian Gaborik (2007-08) for the most in franchise history. Kaprizov's 93 points put him sixth in NHL scoring and with two weeks to play, the talented scorer could top the 100-point mark this season.