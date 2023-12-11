Kaprizov recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Kaprizov had gone two games without a point entering Sunday, but he ended the short drought by setting up Matt Boldy's opening goal. The 26-year-old Kaprizov hasn't been as dominant as usual this season, but he's up to 24 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances. He's been over a point-per-game pace in each of the last two seasons, so it's possible he could enjoy a surge in the middle of the campaign to get back to that level.