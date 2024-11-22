Kaprizov briefly left Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers, but indicated that he should be fine if not quite 100 percent in a postgame interview, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov took a knee-on-knee hit from Drake Caggiula in the second period, but the Wild winger was back on the ice before the end of the frame. He logged an assist on a Matt Boldy goal in the first period. Since Kaprizov finished the contest, there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern at this point, but he may skip a practice or two in the coming days if he feels sore. The 27-year-old has been electric to begin 2024-25 with 13 goals and 21 assists while adding 59 shots on net and a plus-16 rating across 19 contests. He's accumulated six goals and seven assists during his active seven-game point streak.