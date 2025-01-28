Kaprizov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Minnesota also placed Jonas Brodin (lower body) on long-term injured reserve. The moves will allow the Wild to recall an extra forward from AHL Iowa for the team's four-game road trip. Kaprizov will miss at least four weeks after Minnesota determined Tuesday that he needs surgery to repair a lingering lower-body injury. He has amassed 23 goals, 52 points and 128 shots on net across 37 appearances this season.