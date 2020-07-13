Kaprizov signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Wild on Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He won't be eligible to play until the 2020-21 season.

Kaprizov will be a restricted free agent until 2024 under the contract. Kaprizov led the Kontinental Hockey League with 33 goals in 57 games this season and should be an immediate impact player. While he's not eligible to play with the Wild for the 2019-20 playoffs, the team is hopeful he can join for this month's training camp and then travel to Canada with his teammates.