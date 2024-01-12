Kaprizov (upper body) returned to practice Friday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov has missed the last six games, after he was injured in Winnipeg on Dec. 30. Kaprizov was heating up when injured, as he was on a six-game point streak, scoring six goals and adding five assists. The streak gave Kaprizov 13 goals and 34 points in 34 contests this season. Look for Kaprizov to return to the top line with Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek, as well as seeing first unit power-play time, upon his return.