Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in a 2-0 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Kaprizov scored an electrifying goal late in the second period to give the Wild a 2-0 lead, beating Jordan Binnington with a lightning-quick snap shot high to the short side from the left circle. The snipe was the 11th goal of the year for Kaprizov, but his first since registering a hat trick back on March 12, ending a six-game dry spell. It moved the rookie into a tie with Joel Eriksson Ek for the team lead in goals and upped his team-leading point total to 27.