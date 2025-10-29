Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

In one of the less flashy goals of his career, Kaprizov managed to jam the puck past Connor Hellebuyck amid a chaotic scramble in front of the Winnipeg net. The newly extended superstar continues to justify Minnesota's hefty investment, tallying six goals and nine assists through 11 games. He's been especially lethal at the Grand Casino Arena, piling up four goals and five assists in just five home appearances.