Coach Dean Evason said on Thursday that Kaprizov (lower body) has yet to return to the ice, Wild reporter Kevin Falness reports.

Kaprizov was injured March 8 and was expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Evason said that "it will be a while" so It's beginning to look that the three-week mark will come and go without Kaprizov back in action. The Wild winger has 39 goals and 74 points in 65 games, but it is possible that he may not return in the regular season. Stay tuned.