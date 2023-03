Kaprizov (lower body) has yet to start skating but coach Dean Evason said that he is still on schedule to return in 2-3 weeks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov was injured March 8 versus Winnipeg and the original prognosis was 3-4 weeks. It has already been over a week for the superstar, who should return before the playoffs. Kaprizov has 39 goals and 74 points in 65 games this season.