Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Kaprizov opened the scoring at 6:39 of the first period. The 26-year-old winger enters the bye week with six goals and five assists over his last seven contests, going scoreless in just one of those games. He's up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 42 appearances this season as the Wild's most talented forward.