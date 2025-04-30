Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Kaprizov has opened the playoffs with a five-game point streak, earning five goals and four assists. The 28-year-old provided a quick response to William Karlsson's opening tally Tuesday. Kaprizov will need to be at his best for the rest of this series, as the Wild are facing elimination in Thursday's Game 6.