Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kaprizov's point streak is up to eight games (four goals, six helpers). The winger got the Wild within a goal in the second period, but the Golden Knights tallied thrice in a span of 2:26 later in the frame to run away with the game. Kaprizov has 29 tallies, 62 points (29 on the power play), 191 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-3 rating through 51 contests this season.