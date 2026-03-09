Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Kaprizov has scored in four of his last five games, and three of his four tallies in that span have come with the man advantage. The steady winger is up to 36 goals, 76 points (29 on the power play), 223 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 64 appearances. Kaprizov is likely to secure his fourth 40-goal campaign this year.