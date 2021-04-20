Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kaprizov opened the scoring at 9:19 of the first period. The winger has sole possession of the Wild franchise record for points as a rookie with 37. He's added 113 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and nine power-play points in 44 contests this year.