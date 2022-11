Kaprizov scored two power-play goals on nine shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Kaprizov bounced back from taking a match penalty -- and a fine -- in Tuesday's game versus the Kings. He let his offense do the talking this time, tying the game in the second period and giving the Wild a multi-goal lead in the third. The 25-year-old has 10 goals, 15 points (nine on the power play), 55 shots on net, 12 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 13 contests.