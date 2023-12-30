Kaprizov left Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg in the third period after sustaining an undisclosed injury, Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic report.

Kaprizov was hit in the back by Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon. Kaprizov registered an assist in 15:30 of ice time before exiting the contest, which gives the Wild forward 13 goals and 34 points in 34 appearances in 2023-24. Jake Lucchini will likely draw into the lineup Sunday if Kaprizov is unavailable, and Marcus Foligno might be elevated into a top-six role.