Kaprizov (eye) will draw into Tuesday's exhibition game versus the Jets, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov was dealing with an eye infection that kept him out of practice over the weekend. The star winger will now turn his attention to getting ready for the 2025-26 campaign after landing an eight-year, $136 million contract extension with the Wild on Tuesday. Now the league's highest-paid player, Kaprizov has a lot to live up to, but he should provide elite fantasy value on Minnesota's top line and No. 1 power-play unit in 2025-26.