Kaprizov logged two assists, including one on the power play, and six shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kaprizov helped out on both of the Wild's goals in the first period. The 26-year-old has been strong since returning from an upper body injury Jan. 13, earning seven goals and eight assists over his last 11 outings. He's at 49 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 45 appearances this season.