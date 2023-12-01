Kaprizov provided a power-play goal and registered an assist in Minnesota's 6-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Of Kaprizov's seven goals this season, five of them have been scored with the man advantage. His lack of even-strength tallies helps explain why he's currently on pace for just 27 markers after finishing with at least 40 in each of his previous two campaigns. In those past two seasons, 31 of his 87 goals were scored on the power play. Kaprizov should eventually start to do better at even strength, but in the meantime, he also has 13 assists this year, which brings him up to a solid 20 points through 21 contests.