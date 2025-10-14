Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Tallies PP goal once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.
Kaprizov has scored three goals this season, and all of them have come on the power play. The star winger, who signed an eight-year, $136 million contract extension with the Wild just before the start of the season, is living up to that massive deal early on thanks to seven points (three goals, four assists) in his first three outings of the 2025-26 campaign.
