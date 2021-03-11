Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Vegas.
Kaprizov gave the Wild a 2-1 lead 78 seconds into the third period when he jumped on a rebound in the slot and slipped a backhander past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was the seventh goal of the season for the rookie and put an end to a five-game drought. The 20-year-old boasts a team-leading 20 points in 24 games and tops the NHL's rookie scoring race.
